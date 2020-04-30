Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Remix hit the new Wednesday and made the entire timeline stop. The two Houston Hotties served up a banger that made all the alders want to escape quarantine.



While the song is hot, it must not go unnoticed how big of a moment this is for Thee Stallion. Not many people get the Beyonce stamp and this is a signal of how vital she is to the culture right now.



After the song made waves, Meg hit Instagram Live and dropped tears in the middle of her turn up to the single.



“My mama was like, a really huge fan of Beyoncé,” Megan said. “She used to make me watch a lot of Beyoncé’s stuff.

“For Beyoncé to do a song with me? I’ve really only been out for like, two years. “Beyoncé?”

You can catch the moment below.