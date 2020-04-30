It looks like the Mayor of Houston is a fan of Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).”
Not only was the song fire, but the proceeds are also being donated to the Houston COVID-19 relief effort. Sylvester Turner announced on Twitter the artists “contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days.”
Turner continued, “It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality.”
It looks like Meg approves of the request because she retweeted the thread and said, “Houston Hotties we getting a day.”
This is huge for Head Hottie who manifested this collaboration with the Queen Bey.
Megan Thee Stallion emotionally expressed how much this moment meant to her and revealed it was sentimental because her mother loved Beyonce.