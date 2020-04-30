Mayor of Houston Wants to Give Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Their Own Respective Days

Mayor of Houston Wants to Give Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce Their Own Respective Days

It looks like the Mayor of Houston is a fan of Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).”

Not only was the song fire, but the proceeds are also being donated to the Houston COVID-19 relief effort. Sylvester Turner announced on Twitter the artists “contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days.”

#Htown’s @Beyonce & @theestallion dropped a new remix that is just #Savage.



Because of both artists contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days. st (1/2) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 30, 2020

Turner continued, “It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality.”

It looks like Meg approves of the request because she retweeted the thread and said, “Houston Hotties we getting a day.”

Advertisement

Houston Hotties we getting a day 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EW5moSv875 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 30, 2020

This is huge for Head Hottie who manifested this collaboration with the Queen Bey.

Megan Thee Stallion emotionally expressed how much this moment meant to her and revealed it was sentimental because her mother loved Beyonce.