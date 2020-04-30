As expected the Cincinnati Bengals are moving on from their 9-year Quarterback. The Bengals officially released Andy Dalton on Thursday putting the future of the franchise in number one overall pick Joe Burrow’s hands.

According to ESPN, Dalton was going to make $17.7 million this season as part of his 6-year $96 million contract. The Bengals made 5 playoff appearances with Dalton losing all 5 of them.

The TCU alumni will now join a free agency where starting quarterback jobs seem to be limited. Dalton was long expected to be released by the Bengals, and there were early rumors that the New England Patriots could be interested in taking Dalton after losing Tom Brady.

The Patriots did not draft a quarterback in the draft and seem to be invested in Jared Stidham or were waiting for more QBs to become available.

Aside from New England, any landing spot for Dalton could be a second string situation with teams including the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers solving their QB issues in the draft.