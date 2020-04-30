According to several confirmed reports, former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Jacksonville Police were first contacted to investigate Smith back in November, when they received “information regarding a case of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.”

The 29 year old Georgia native turned himself in to Duval County Jail without incident while SWAT and CSI continued to search the former football player’s home.

Smith, a fifth-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, quickly rose to prominence with the Jaguars, earning a Pro Bowl nomination in 2017 and was named second-team All-Pro as well. Jacksonville immediately signed him to a long-term deal that season, handing him a four-year, $45 million extension in October.

Smith’s bail at DCJ has been at at $50,003.