As a direct result of the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance releasing, sales for the 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card has reached its peak at $51,000, according to several sports memorabilia reports.

While not rare, the Michael Jordan rookie card is considered the most popular basketball card. Reports compared the card to Babe Ruth-signed baseballs – though plenty are available, there aren’t enough to satisfy demands. The Michael Jordan documentary, which premiered on April 19, brought in an average of 6.1 million viewers on an average.

In the past few days, sales for every level card authenticated by the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) have reportedly gone up. PSA takes a card, authenticates it and grades it from level one to ten. While the 1986-87 Fleer rookies Michael Jordan No. 57 card wasn’t a hit at the time, it gained value as Jordan’s popularity rose. The price of the card, which can range from $2,000 to even $50,000, depending on the condition of the card.

PSA stated that they have graded 18,859 pieces of the Michael Jordan rookie card, out of which 312 are graded at 10 and are selling between $40,000 to $50,000. On Sunday (Monday IST), Robert Edward Auctions broke the record by selling a mint card for $51,600. Cards that sold at $5,000 in 2005 are reportedly returning ten times their investment.

