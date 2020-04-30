The Recording Academy has named Valeisha Butterfield Jones as its first-ever Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. In her role, Butterfield Jones will report directly to Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

The role will ensure diversity and inclusion are apart of the business values and standards throughout the organization.

In her past roles, Butterfield Jones was the Global Head of Inclusion for Google, Executive Director for Rush Communications, National Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Youth Vote Director for Barack Obama’s 2012 Campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valeisha Butterfield Jones into the Recording Academy family,” Mason jr. said. “Valeisha has been a force in driving systemic change and enhancing equal opportunities for underrepresented groups across entertainment, technology and politics. I’m excited to work with her to continue evolving the Recording Academy as an organization that represents our music community and a place where all voices are welcomed, supported and nurtured. We are so fortunate to have Valeisha’s leadership in this crucial area.”

“The Recording Academy has an opportunity and responsibility to ensure that diversity and inclusion is embedded in its core values. I’m deeply honored to join the Academy as we enter a new chapter of transformational growth, leadership and change,” Butterfield Jones said. “During this unprecedented time in world history, together we will double-down on our focus to drive systemic change and equitable outcomes for underrepresented communities and creators.”

