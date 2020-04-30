Wale took to Twitter to celebrate his 2015 album, The Album About Nothing, going gold.

“Wit that said it’s a perfect time to let y’all know that “ The Album about Nothing” is officially GOLD .many people didn’t understand my vision… it was hard to get things green lit.Thx to everybody who believed ! JS made some 1of1 calls to get some things through. Plaque otw!”

The collection marked his fourth studio album and was apart of the D.C. rapper’s Seinfeld-themed series. It debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in its first week selling 88,000 copies.

The guest features included J. Cole, Jeremih, SZA, Usher, and the “good man and mentor,” Jerry Seinfeld.

