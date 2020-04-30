Will Smith is starring in a new Snapchat series called, Will From Home, and he made sure the first episode wasn’t one you can resist.

He virtually reunited with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast and the epic moment brought so much nostalgia to fans who were tuned in.

Smith addressed the Aunt Viv swap for the the first time ever with Daphne Maxwell Reid, who joined the hit series in season 4. “We’ve never really had the conversation about what it must have been [like] for you coming into this cast,” Smith told his second on-screen mother.

Reid revealed that she initially turned down on an audition when she she heard the show was for a “young rapper.” “I turn on the television and I saw this show called The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, I said ‘Damn!'” she quipped, but life came back around full circle for her.

Advertisement

It was a real tear jerker when they paid tribute to James Avery aka Uncle Phil. From the looks of their reactions below, it’s clear what Phil meant to the culture and his on-screen family including, Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff.