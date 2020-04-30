For the fans who have been asking for it, rapper YG has officially announced his release date for his new release, “Laugh Now Kry Later.” The rapper posted the snippet of the song to his social media account some time ago, asking fans who would they like to hear featured on the new track.

This will be YG’s first single since his collaboration with Kehlani on their Valentine’s Day single, “Konclusions.” The rapper took to his Instagram and posted the cover art of the photo that depicts the LA lyricist sitting outside of a Lamborghini. “LAUGH NOW KRY LATER tomorrow 9 pm west,” the caption read.

If there was ever a good time to release music, quarantine season would be the right time, since album and movie sales have spiked through the ceiling as we all make an effort to stay inside to help slow the curve of the coronavirus.