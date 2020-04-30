Offset and Friends went down on Wednesday, bringing Offset, Young Thug and Rich the Kid and SAINt JHN to the living room of fans, raising money for Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Getting personal with the fans, Thugger revealed that he almost died leading to a 17-day hospital stint.

“So, I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, ‘Yo call the ambulance. I can’t move my body.’ Then later… when the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed,” Thug revealed. “They had to get me out of the bed basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. I kinda had sorta passed away like I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn’t trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, ‘Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.’ I’ve been killed before.”

Young Thug details the time he almost passed away from liver and kidney failure 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lxr76wzXU — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) April 30, 2020

Thankfully Thugger is still with us and ready to drop off a new effort with Chris Brown next week.

