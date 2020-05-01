Throughout 2020 we have heard leaks from Drake, some officially from him, others casually strolling onto the timeline. It appears that may have been by design as all of the leaks and a couple of more have been packaged into Dark Lane Demo Tapes.



The new release is 14 tracks deep, including familiar releases like “Chicago Freestyle,” “When To Say When” and “Toosie Slide.” Additional songs include features from Future, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek.



You can see the announcement from The 6ix God below and then be sure to press play and check out the offering right under. The Boy’s new album hitting this summer.

