In collaboration with Femme It Forward, iconic ladies of Neo-Soul are going to hit Instagram Live to battle hits. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott have been announced for the May 9 edition.

Taking place at 7 pm EST, the two will bring all the brown liquor and wine energy to your phones.

During quarantine Ms. Badu has done a couple of lvie stream performances but is set to bring a catalog packed with “Window Seat,” “Bag Lady,” “On & On,” “Next Lifetime” and more against Ms. Jilly from Philly. Scott will have a stash of “A Long Walk,” “Gettin’ In the Way,” “The Way,” “He Loves Me” and more.

Who you have winning?

Advertisement