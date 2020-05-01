The Hip-Hop world took a loss last week when New York emcee Fred the Godson (born Fredrick Thomas) passed at age 35 from COVID-19. While we mourn his loss, he left behind his true love LeeAnn Jemmott and two beautiful daughters who are heartbroken.

On April 6, he posted a picture where he held up a closed fist as he breathed with the help of supplemental oxygen. He wrote, “I’m in here with this [COVID] 19 sh–! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!” His longtime partner and the mother of their two children, makeup artist LeeAnn Jemmott, told XXL on April 10 that she was confident he was “going to make it” and that he was being weaned off the ventilator, which has been at the center of many news stories about the pandemic ravaging the U.S. due to the shortage of the potentially life-saving devices.

“He is fighting and he is winning,” Jemmott said. “He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!”

In an unexpected turn of events Fred didn’t make it and passed shortly after. Left to mourn her longtime love his wife released a series of photos on Instagram as she struggles to continue without him.



Let’s lift her and Fred’s daughter up as they go through this difficult time. We just watched as he danced with his daughter at a school dance, and surprised his kids during quarantine with a special window appearance from Elmo.



We send our condolences Lee. Fred adored his girls and that was evident. May he continue to shine through them.

