Giannis Antetokounmpo has released a #NBATogether PSA addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on food insecurity and the stress placed on families during this time.

“I don’t know if a lot of people know my story and my family’s story. When we grew up as kids, we didn’t have much and there was a lot of organizations that helped the community so we know how important it is to give back.”

Giannis is encouraging fans to join him in #ActsofCaring to support school feeding programs, local food banks and additional organizations taht provide access to food.

Throughout the hiatus, the NBA has created nearly 50 PSAs all designed to educate the public on how to stay safe and healthy and to support people who are anxious and at home. Included below is the latest on the NBA Together campaign. You can watch Giannis’ PSA below.

