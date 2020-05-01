Michigan’s capital city of Lansing was overrun by protestors again yesterday, with some of them brandishing weapons, demanding that the mandatory stay-at-home order in the state be lifted.

Dissatisfied citizens were attempting to force Governor Gretchen Whitmer to end the government-imposed quarantine and were fully exercising their right to bear arms while, according to Democratic state Sen. Dayna Polehank, forcing other Congressmen and women on Capitol grounds to put on body armor.

“There’s always a risk, but we were prepared for it. People are allowed to exercise their right to freedom of speech and their right to open carry. We always kept an eye on it,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk of the Michigan State Police.