Gunna took to Twitter to tease his upcoming project. The Atlanta rapper was forced to push back the release of Wunna following the emerging pandemic of COVID-19. At the same token, Gunna has continued to stick to the script. Back in March, the 26-year-old rapper released the lead single, “Skybox.”

He recently posted “5/ /2020” on his Twitter, leaving fans guessing the specific date for the Drip or Drown 2 follow up.

In 2019, Gunna ended the year featured on hits songs.

Young Thug’s “Hot” and Chris Brown’s “Heat” were some of the past year’s top records. So far this year, he has built more anticipation with appearances with Nav, Lil Baby, and Turbo.

With the tweet confirming the Wunna release date this month, the ATL rapper is ready to set off the 2nd quarter of 2020.