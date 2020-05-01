LeBron James wants the NBA season to continue and he always wants us to see the new logo for Space Jam. James took to Instagram to reveal the logo for Space Jam by simply rocking a hat.

The official Twitter account for the movie confirmed the logo and name shortly after James’ post.

Nike has also revealed examples of what the jerseys for the two teams — the Tune Squad and Monstars — will look like when it comes to what will presumably be their climactic showdown on the court.

Space Jam 2 x Nike 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9rtEV7JAV — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) January 22, 2020

Production to the sequel of the original Space Jam that featured Michael Jordan began filming in 2019. All indications point towards a 2021 release date.

