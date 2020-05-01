Lil Baby has reloaded his My Turn album, equipping it with 7 more songs. Along with the original run, the deluxe will bring in 42 Dugg for another feature.



The original release saw the album score a No. 1 spot and sticking around the top five of the Billboard 200 list.



Along with the song is the new video for “Emotionally Scarred,” which along with the deluxe edition of the album you can play below.

