Today marks what would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday after passing away with her dad Kobe Bryant earlier this year. In a tribute dedicated to her daughter on Instagram, she shared her love for her daughter and asked fans to “caption an act of kindness.”



Vanessa wrote: Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️

Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita

Happy Birthday Gigi, your smile and talent still shines.