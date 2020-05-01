Twice a week, dynamic duo Desus & Mero have been filming show episodes from their homes in quarantine, providing the much-needed content we need in our lives right now. In true bodega spirit, the boys are inviting special guests to join via live stream to keep the good times rolling.

The legendary Rashida Jones checked in on Thursday to talk about a host of topics — what it’s like to play 1/2 of an unlikeable couple on Netflix’s new show #BlackAF alongside Kenya Barris, what her COVID-19 lockdown has looked like and her show’s apparently hefty budget set aside for sneakers alone. She also touched on what her future projects are before both her boyfriend and Ezra Koenig made a surprise cameo in the interview. Koenig is the lead singer of the band Vampire Weekend.

Rashida and her role on #BlackAF have been a recent topic of much discussion, mainly on Twitter, kicking up topics of race, colorism, her father Quincy Jones, and much more.