The COVID-19 pandemic halted the NBA season in early March and has lasted long enough to possibly alter the October start date for next season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is preparing to start next season in December regardless of whether or not the current season continues.

Next season would also extend into late July or early August. The NBA season typically starts in late October and ends in June.

Some rumors have hinted that this season will continue in July. There were about 20 games left for most teams before the postseason would’ve started.

The Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers had already locked in their playoff spots.

The NBA Summer League which usually takes place in July has not announced any rescheduling or cancellation. Summer League starts on July 5-15.