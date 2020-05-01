Gervonta “Tank” Davis already has his next opponent lined up and its a blockbuster against Leo Santa Cruz.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe confirmed the fight to Boxing Scene.

“Leo Santa Cruz will be Tank’s next fight and we’re working through all the aspects of when that might be. We’re working through the details as we speak. We were headed in one direction, and then the pandemic came. We’re regrouping. I can assure you and the fans that both guys want the fight,” said Ellerbe.

Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) is the current star of the Mayweather Promotions stable and with his mentor Floyd “Money” Mayweather becoming a trainer in dedication to his uncle Roger Mayweather, it will stay that way for a while.

“Leo is very adamant to fight the biggest and baddest guy out there in Tank Davis. I respect that. It’s a great time for the 130 and 135 pound division. There are a number of excellent fights that can be made. Tank will show all of the critics why he’s one of the best fighters in the world.”

Originally, the fight was slated to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in June. However, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic halted to those plans.

According to reports, the fight will air on SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

“We were very close [to finalizing a deal before coronavirus],” said Stephen Espinoza, president of sports and event programming for SHOWTIME. “It’s an interesting one, because the fight will do a very good gate regardless of where it is. The fight could fit naturally in Los Angeles. If LA is not ready, certainly Vegas or Texas would make reasonable choices. I do think that will be one of the first few fights we have when we’re back in business.

“A lot of people were surprised at that match-up. Leo is absolutely adamant that he wants the fight. It’s the only fight he wants. He sees something in Davis that guarantees him success. Tank is a physical challenge for anyone, but Leo is undaunted and he’s persistent.”

The question now: what weight class will these two champions fight at?

Davis made his 135 lb debut against Yuriorkis Gamboa with a 12th round TKO win over Yuriyorkis Gamboa in December in Atlanta. He took home the vacant WBA lightweight belt. However, Davis initially had trouble making the weight.

Santa Cruz made his junior lightweight debut in November with a unanimous decision win over Miguel Flores. He left with the WBA super featherweight title. This was the belt that was vacated by Davis.