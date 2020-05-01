According to a recent radio interview on NBC Sports Washington, Michael Jordan’s former agent says that Air Jordan’s former teammate Scottie Pippen has always harbored a bit of jealousy towards number 23.

Speaking to 106.7 FM’s The Junkies in the wake of the recently released Jordan documentary The Last Dance, David Falk, says that the doc provides undeniable proof that Michael Jordan was and is indeed the greatest basketball player of all time.

“With virtually zero defense, no hand-checking, I think if Jordan played today; if he was in his prime in today’s rules, I think he’d average between 50 and 60 a game. I think he’d shoot 75% from the floor. If you couldn’t hand-check him, he would be completely unstoppable,” adding, “Now that I watch [the documentary], I realize that, unless you’re legally blind, you can’t possibly think that there’s another player who ever played the game that’s remotely in the league that he’s in. Nobody.”

Falk then expounded on his theory that Scottie Pippen, who played alongside Jordan for six consecutive seasons, was jealous of his own teammate who together, captured three NBA Championships.

“Pippen has a certain level of jealousy towards Michael. He has said recently many times he thinks LeBron’s a better player. Now, if you’re Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan made your career, completely made your career; even if you think that, keep it to yourself.”