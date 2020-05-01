Today marks day 50 without sports and the NBA is rapidly trying to figure a way to return and finish out their season. The league is trying to find the right situation to accommodate teams in a safe environment to play ball. Looks like they might have found one interesting solution.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA could use Walt Disney World in Orlando as a base to finish the season if it becomes safe to do so.

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

Orlando joins Las Vegas as a site that’s been credibly reported to be on the NBA’s radar as a potential spot if the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic progresses enough to the point that live sports can resume.

What makes Disney World a legit idea is the fact that they have multiple venues that the NBA could use at the same time. ESPN is owned by Disney, so the league has an insider partner built-in.

Advertisement

The NBA has maintained that virtually anything is on the table if it means finishing the season and naming a champion. This isn’t a bad idea. The Disney company has many hotels and could hold a few teams at a time if the league decides to go straight to the playoffs.