Russian MMA fighter, Dmitry “Anubis” Kuznetsov claims he was assaulted after releasing a diss track against UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to RT Sport, the alleged assault took place a few weeks after Kuznetsov released the song and video. In it, the UFC lightweight champ’s conservative lifestyle and Islamic beliefs are lampooned.

“Now everyone will try to beat me up and humiliate me? This time five people, how many there will be the next time?” Kuznetsov said on Instagram (h/t RT Sports).

“Why did you drag me along the concrete and tear my clothes? I don’t understand. Did they really want to rape me? I got some scratches and a hit in my head, so what? [You are] strange people.”

Audacious scenes like the actor playing Khabib turning down models by the pool instead for one of the men from his own entourage.

Many instances that have happened to Khabib were turned into a roast of sorts. The video practices nuanced labeling of Khabib as everything from a misogynist to a conservative. Khabib’s infamous paying of a homeless man to do pushups and the mimicking of an old photo of Khabib and his teammates squeezed into a single bathtub.

The controversial video has caused quite the stir in the Russian MMA community, especially amongst Khabib’s fans. Kuznetsov revealed that he had to “move away from his family for their safety” after he was assaulted by a group of five men.