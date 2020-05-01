The UFC is determined to bring sports back on May 9th and has unveiled its pandemic protocol to make its Jacksonville, Florida event happen.

The UFC is planning three back-to-back events in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 9, 13 and 16.

Starting with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje, the event will mark the UFC’s return since March 14. Since then, all events have either been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, in an email sent to the fighters and their teams on Thursday, the UFC detailed what should be expected during fight week. The email also denotes additional information will be provided to fighters at a later date.

Essential UFC Staff, Event Fighters and Cornermen Only Allowed

To keep the amount of people down, only designated UFC staff members, fighters that are on the card and their licensed cornermen will be allowed on site.

There Will Be Mandatory Daily Medical Testing

Upon arrival at the host hotel, the fighters and their cornermen must take part in mandatory medical screenings and a series of tests. This process will be repeated daily as long as the fighters and teams remain at the hotel. Further testing details will be provided in person upon arrival.

Weigh-In Procedural Run-Throughs and Credential Distribution

Fight teams will be informed of the on site weigh-in procedure. They will also be given credentials that are required to be worn at all times on the hotel premises.

Individual Workout Rooms

Each fighter will be provided with an individual workout room. Mats, mat sanitizers, and a personal sauna will be provided to help fighters train and cut weight.

Hotel Staff On The Premises

Hotel housekeeping staff will be on-site in sanitizing rooms and providing 24/7 room service.

The UFC Performance Institute Assistance

The UFC Performance Institute will be providing nutritional and Trifecta culinary support for all of the athletes.

Medical Staff On Premises

“Performance-related matters,” defined as injury or illness, can be treated by the onsite medical staff, but massages and flushes will not be.

The UFC looking to make history as the first sports organization to come back since the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a watershed moment for the sports world as the UFC and Florida could potentially create a global standard on how sports returns.