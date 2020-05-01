Tory Lanez has been dubbed a virtual essential worker following the popularity of his Quarantine Radio on Instagram live.

The Toronto rapper gave the live stream show a break, but he’s gearing up for a social distancing tour on YouTube.

“I’m bringing my energy to YouTube Friday May 1st!” Tory said via press release. “I’m going to be performing live on YouTube for the first time at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST! This will be viewable live to everyone globally.”

The show is going down on Friday, May 1st

Tory Lanez recently dropped his New Toronto 3 project and now he’s a free agent. He revealed that he was offered life-changing record deals in a new interview with Billboard. But he’s in no rush to commit to anything because he owns his masters and publishing already.