Captured on video that was obtained exclusively by TMZ, Kansas City Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland was arrested at gunpoint on Tuesday (April 28). A deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Office alleges that he saw Breeland in the car smoking marijuana with two other men.

Breeland was detained at a gas station shortly before noon, but not before the KC cornerback was threatened to be tased and then had the deputy’s gun drawn just inches from his face.

Breeland was hit with four charges, including resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.