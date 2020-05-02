HBO’s hit show has been renewed for at least one more season. According to reports, the Issa Rae produced HBO show Insecure has been renewed for a 5th season.

Insecure is currently in the midst of its 4th season and now with the green light from HBO for another season fans will be excited to see more of Issa, Lawrence, Molly and the crew.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice-president of Home Box Office Programming, in a press release.

Insecure co-Executive Produced by comedian Larry Wilmore, was a breakout television debut for Issa Rae who started online with her Awkward Black Girl YouTube series.

Advertisement

Insecure has received 3 Emmy nominations since it’s debut, including one for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series by Issa Rae.