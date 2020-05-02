During the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL and on May 6 a documentary covering his rehabilitation will be available for streaming.

Above The Waves will reveal not only Thompson’s physical recovery but the mental rehabilitation as well. Thompson posted a trailer for the Kaiser Permanente produced documentary on Instagram on Friday.

The other 1/2 of the Splash Brothers was expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 season to recover from the ACL tear that Thompson suffered in June. Despite the injury, as a key ingredient to the Golden State Warriors dynasty Thompson earned a 5-year $190 million contract extension this past offseason putting their full confidence in Thompson’s recovery.

Worth noting is that the common knee injury typically damages athletes who use a lot of quick, explosive movements, something the dead-eye shooter was not known for. In fact, Thompson was quite the opposite famously scoring 30-50 points in games where he would take no more than 10-15 dribbles.

