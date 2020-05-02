LaVar Ball has been pretty quiet since the Big Baller Brand empire came crashing down due to his business partner, however, we knew that wouldn’t remain for long. Now that all three of his sons have signed with Roc Nation, Ball is here to share his opinion.



The outspoken basketball father hit TMZ and detailed that the move could be “explosive.”



“If everything goes right, this thing can be explosive,” Ball said. “They said something I liked which is ‘Lavar, we wanna change the game. We wanna do something special.’ Now, that terminology right there means I’m supposed to be with you guys. Because my boys are special and like I said, I wanna change so it’s all good.”



LaMelo Ball declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week, which is set to put him the league with his brother Lonzo. You can hear it straight from LaVar below.

X