The NBA decided to postpone the Draft Lottery and the Combine on Friday. The lottery was supposed to take place on May 19 in Chicago. The combine was supposed to take place on May 21-24.

As pointed out by NBA.com, the draft lottery was inevitably going to be postponed because in order to do the lottery you need to know which teams will be in it. With the regular season currently inconclusive, the league cannot determine who will be in the lottery.

The NBA has hinted at picking up the current season in July and beginning next season in December and concluding in August.

If the NBA were to end the 2019-2020 regular season today and start the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Minnesota Timberwolves would have the best odds at the number 1 overall pick with a 14 percent chance at winning it.

Unlike last year where Zion Williamson was the clear number 1 pick, this year is a little more competitive for the 1 spot. The 3 names that often come up are LaMelo Ball who played in Australia this season, former Memphis big man James Wiseman, and Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards.

“More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials,” the NBA said in a press release.