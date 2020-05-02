Rap Snacks, the official snack of Hip-Hop, has launched Biggie Chips, honoring the late The Notorious B.I.G. The new exclusive flavors include Cookout BBQ Sauce and Notorious B.I.G. Honey Jalapeño potato chips.



The Rap Snacks ICON line with Biggie Smalls is now available at local convenience stores across the nation.



“I’m happy to announce our partnership with Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation to create delicious flavored potato chips packaged with my son’s, Notorious BIG moniker and image,” said Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace. “Our primary focus in doing this deal was to assure a portion of proceeds of sales are paid to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to further our efforts of providing computers, books and other educational tools to inner city youth as well as assistance to the elderly in the Urban communities.”



“It is essential to Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation that as a brand, we connect with and support the icons that have made the greatest impact on culture. This partnership is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to those change makers, but through these collaborations we are able to give back to our own in a meaningful way. We value the roles our icons have played and are grateful for their service to urban communities,” says Rap Snacks founder, James Lindsay.

X