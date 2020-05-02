The Chicago Bears have declined the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trubisky, 25, will earn $4.423 million in 2020 and count $9.237 million against the salary cap.

Trubisky finished last season 28th in Total QBR (39.4). He tied for 27th in touchdown passes (17) and was 21st in passing yards (3,138).

The second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft was 32nd in yards gained per pass attempt (6.1) and 28th in traditional quarterback rating (83.0).

Advertisement

The Bears went 8-8 and failed to reach the playoffs last season. They acquired quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

Trubisky and Foles will compete for the starting QB job in 2020.

“We’ve increased competition at a critical position and we talked to both players, and the way we view this is it’s an open competition,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said on April 3rd. “And credit to both those guys for embracing it.”

In January, Trubisky underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is expected to be medically cleared by the summer. He suffered the tear and dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, he only missed one game.