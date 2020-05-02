Michael Jordan is a basketball legend and cultural icon and occasionally he flexes those muscles. The NBA great once turned down a two-hour, $100 million appearances, according to his former agent, David Falk.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. And all he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one, two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” David Falk said Wednesday morning on WFAN’s radio show “Boomer and Gio.”

Unfortunately, Falk did not provide any details about the deal. However, Jordan’s net worth is $2.1 billion, according to Forbes.

“And God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him the opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want,” Falk said. “I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Jordan’s ever-present popularity has resurged with the new docu-series, “The Last Dance”. The series premiered last month and was produced by ESPN Films and Netflix is a story on Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

The season culminated in the team’s historic sixth and final NBA championship title in 1998.