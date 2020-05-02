Some NBA owners always wanted to start the season in December and now thanks to COVID 19, that might just happen. The league is considering pushing back the start of the 2020-21 season to December as a possible solution to buy more time to complete the 2019-20 campaign this year.

“As ownership support grows for the idea, commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA board of governors continued discussions Friday about delaying the start of the 2020-2021 season until December,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday. According to Wojnarowski, delaying next year’s start is in order to buy as much time as possible to get fans back into arenas.

The NHL is also considering pushing back the start of their next season into December as well.

This makes sense for both leagues because unlike NFL and MLB, they both have completed 85% of their current season and by all means, must conclude them.

If the NBA can resume play in June or July, then conclude by August or September, you can’t run the new season immediately right after.