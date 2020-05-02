Seven women are suing the NCAA, including three student-athletes. The women allege that the organization failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults.

According to reports, the women were sexually assaulted by male athletes. It happened at three institutions: Michigan State, Nebraska, and one unnamed Division I college from the America East Conference.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. It accuses the NCAA of negligence, fraud, and breach of contract. In addition, it argues that the NCAA had a duty to the women “to supervise, regulate, monitor and provide reasonable and appropriate rules to minimize the risk of injury or danger to student-athletes and by student-athletes.”

The lawsuit also states, that the NCAA “knew or should have known that their actions or inaction in light of the rate and extent of sexual assaults reported and made known to [the NCAA] by male student-athletes … would cause harm to female student-athletes and non-student-athletes at NCAA member institution campuses in both the short- and long-term.”

They feel the NCAA is at fault in multiple ways. For failing to disclose the “special risks” related to sexual violence for female students and athletes. Also, for not taking action against athletes reported having committed acts of sexual violence. In addition, for not supervising employees responsible for addressing sexual violence.

Consistent Pattern Of Neglect?

It also accuses the NCAA of a “failure to monitor”. The NCAA created a sexual violence prevention toolkit in 2016 and updated it last year. The documents date back to 2010.

It reads: “The prevalence and damaging effects of sexual violence on college students, including student-athletes, are extreme and unacceptable. NCAA member schools have a responsibility to address this issue appropriately and effectively to make campuses safe for all students.”

The two men accused are currently in the NCAA’s transfer portal. One complaint pertains to how athletes who have been “accused or convicted of sexual assault or sexual violence evade responsibility. They just transfer to other schools.