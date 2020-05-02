During the run of The Last Dance, fans have enjoyed how the music of the docuseries has been perfectly crafted. In response, Spotify has launched two curated playlists in partnership with ESPN and Netflix for you to enjoy the sounds even when the series concludes each Sunday.



The Last Dance official playlist brings music from the series like LL Cool J’s “I’m Bad,” Prince’s “Partyman” and the Chicago Bulls Theme Song. The second will is a podcast playlist that helps listeners find their next favorite show by introducing them to new content, titled After The Last Dance.



“It’s an honor to join forces with ESPN and Netflix to curate a playlist supporting this critically acclaimed series, currently serving as a sport’s fan’s favorite part of the week,” said Carl Chery, Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify. “The list of songs, updated in tandem with the episodes, is an ode to the music that defined the 90s. From hip-hop to rock to R&B, the tracks were specially curated for streamers to discover and experience the culture of this influential time. We’re grateful to have a hand in bringing together music, entertainment, and sports fans during a time when we need community and a dose of sports content the most.”



“This has been a monumental team effort spearheaded by Jason Hehir and our editors,” said Rudy Chung, Music Supervisor. “In putting together the music our main concern was having the songs help tell the story for each episode, but we’re thrilled fans have responded to the soundtrack as a standalone. Hopefully younger fans will have gained a newfound appreciation of not only MJ but also the great music from his era.”



Episodes 5 & 6 of The Last Dance are set for this weekend. You can hear the playlists below.

