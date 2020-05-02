The Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott VERZUZ announcement hit the timeline and everybody immediately started marking their calendar and looking forward to it. The First Ladies of Neo-Soul are about to give us all of their class and good vibes in an Instagram Live session but is it easy to predict a winner?

VERZUZ battles have often seen a momentum shift with the power of one song. Both Scott and Badu have the power to swing a haymaker. But what are those? Check out three big hits from both singers and let us know which of the three has a more powerful collection.

Erykah Badu’s Big Three

Jill Scott’s Big Three

Advertisement