Twitter Erupted on Saturday after Chinese Kitty got involved in an issue between Lil Tjay and Rubi Rose. After seeing Rubi Rose vent on social media about the 19-year-old rapper cheating on her, Kitty exposed DMs from Tjay.

“Glad I dodged that,” Kitty wrote in an Instagram story post of DMs from Lil Tjay. Kitty’s screenshot shows that Tjay messaged the Kitty Bandz rapper at least 4 times with no response.

Lil Tjay responded in an IG post of his own claiming that he had sex with Kitty at her home in Atlanta. “Why don’t you tell the world how I f—ed you on the bed with your son in the room,” Tjay said on social media.

Lil TJay is on a roll this weekend, now letting the world know Chinese Kitty let him smash while her son was there pic.twitter.com/JyaFpgS800 — Glock Topickz (@GlockTopickz) May 2, 2020

The 25-year-old Brooklyn native responded to the rapper’s claim as cap and made it known that her house has 3 bedrooms meaning there would be no reason why her son would be in the same room.

“…you not gon cap on my name…send them receipts though since you swear you did that,” the former Love & Hip Hop cast member responded.