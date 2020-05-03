Former Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton was only on the market for two days before he was scooped up by his hometown team. The Katy, Texas native was signed to the Dallas Cowboys on a 1-Year $7 million deal.

Dalton’s new role as the backup to Dak Prescott guarantees $3 million in the upcoming season. Prescott has been negotiating a new contract with the 26-year-old previously turning down a deal that would’ve paid $30 million a year.

After negotiations stalled, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization attempted to franchise tag the 2016 Rookie of the Year, a tag that Prescott has not signed in hopes of getting a deal done.

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN.



Rumors of Prescott possibly holding out during offseason obligations have surfaced throughout the ordeal which could have been part of the reason for signing the 9-year veteran, Dalton.

The Red Ranger was canned by his career-long team after a horrid season that landed the Ohio based franchise the first pick of the 2020 draft. The Bengals used that pick on Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant made his voice heard on the issue calling the Cowboys organization “out of line” for signing Dalton.

Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line… Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020