21 Savage has your virtual Cinco de Mayo celebration on lock, with the aim for viewers to celebrate life and be borderless. The party will be with Tequila Avión and his DJ, Marc B, bringing fans together for a live stream.



Throughout the stream, fans will be able to ask 21 Savage questions and bop along to some of his favorite songs.

The partnership between Savage and Tequila Avión is a part of the Depart. Elevate. Arrive.” campaign, which is inspired by Mexico City. Throughout the campaign, Avión highlights those who are creating their own paths by having a borderless mindset and a desire to experience the new and different in order to create a more vibrant life.

If you are looking to tune into the live session you can watch on the @TequilaAvion Instagram tomorrow at 8 pm. You can read more of the partnership here.

21 Savage’s Instagram singing sessions have become a hit online. Recently, while social distancing, Savage gave his renditions of Beyonce’s “Me, Myself & I,” Aaliyah’s “Come Over” and more.

21 Savage singing “I Wanna Be Down” by Brandy pic.twitter.com/33cjKjUjbq — Slaughter King of R&B ♥️🗡 (@21QuietStorm) April 5, 2020

Getting back into his new music, 21 has also shared some of his forthcoming music. You can hear it below.

21 Savage previews new music pic.twitter.com/ZVGpiaua41 — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoudTracks) April 27, 2020