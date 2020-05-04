The people have spoken loud and clear when they said they wanted a Verzuz battle between rivals, 50 Cent and Ja Rule.

The Murder Inc. rapper was all for doing it for the culture, but 50 immediately shut down the idea and teased that Ja wants to do it for attention. The closest thing we got to the highly-demanded battle was a hypothetical battle on Hot 97.

On an interview with Big Boy, Fifty claimed that it didn’t even make sense for him to go against Ja and suggested that Snoop Dogg’s catalog is more of a competition for him. “It would make more sense, catalog wise — me and Snoop. ‘Cause we would be able to compete every step of the way. Ja Rule? He got like five, six good duets,” Fif explained. “They’re all doable records but they’re someone else’s,” he added. “Stevie Wonder, ‘Do I Do’!”

We’re all bored in the house and in the house bored, so the “Holla Holla” rapper caught wind of the comments and responded expeditiously. “He don’t want that pressure,” Ja wrote with a laughing emoji. “And Snoop [out] ya league bra,” he added.

Ja Rule has a point. Snoop’s catalog and impact dates at least a decade before 50 broke out on the scene. Do you think that will be a fair match or should Fif’ just battle Ja?