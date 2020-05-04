Charles Barkley: Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are the Two Greatest Athletes I’ve Ever Seen

Following the premiere of episodes 5 and 6 of the Michael Jordan/1998 Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance Charles Barkley joined Scott Van Pelt on Sportscenter about his appearance in the Doc.

During his interview with SVP, Charles Barkley called Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan “the two greatest athletes he’s ever seen.”

“Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods are the only two guys I’ve ever been around where people actually lose their mind when they see them or they’re in the room with them,” Chuck said. “When you’re around Michael and Tiger… you’re around something that’s crazy and special.”

The two new episodes follow the 1992 Dream Team that both MJ and Chuck were a part of. The new episodes also cover the 1993 NBA Finals when Barkley’s Phoenix Suns faced Jordan’s Chicago Bulls with the Bulls winning the series in 6 games.

Barkley took accountability for the Suns game 1 loss saying he didn’t get his team ready for the Finals prior to the first game in the series. The Hall of Famer says that game 1 was the only game that the Suns played poorly.