In March, Drake set the timeline ablaze as he revealed the first look at his son, Adonis. In an interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio, the 6ix God revealed that it wasn’t really a premeditated move.



“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” Drake said.



“I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned, I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do,’” he added.



He decided that he wants to “free” himself from having to have his son live behind doors due to him being a celebrity.



You can hear the entire interview here and see Adonis below.

