Drake was the guest for the second episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, rightfully since he just delivered the surprise Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

One of the standout tracks, “From Florida With Love,” mentions a moment when Weezy played his hit single, “Lolipop” for the then-young rapper and Kobe Bryant. “Weezy played that shit for me and Kobe on the bus,” Drake rapped. “Went and got a chain for me, I had to give it up.”

Tunechi and his protege touched on the sentimental moment on Friday. “On the song ‘From Florida With Love,’ you reminded me of the time that I played ‘Lollipop’ on the tour bus for you and the late, great Kobe Bryant,” Lil Wayne told Drake during the episode. “Rest in peace to the Black Mamba.”

Drizzy gave fans more insight into what was going through his mind at the time. “I’m already just floored that I’m sitting here talking to Lil Wayne as he’s like bleeding out, getting this angel wing (tattoo) on his side and then next thing I know Kobe Bryant walks on the bus, and he came to pick up an iPod,” Drake explained. “Because, at the time, that’s how we gave the athletes music, on iPods.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the three legends will never get the chance to reminisce about that moment and Drake admits that it “hurts.” “It was something I just wanted to write about. Especially now,” Drake said. “It hurts me that we’ll all never get to reminisce about that moment. But rest in peace to Kobe and Gigi, of course.”

Check out the interview below: