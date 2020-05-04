Drake came and shook up the game with a collection of quarantine tunes that were previously loosies. Titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes, the release has been favorably spoken of online, but Drake is already looking to the next time he in the studio.



Drizzy appears don Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne and revealed he wants to get back in the both with his mentor.



“The world want to know, Mack want to know, my mama want to know when is we going to give the people another joint, man? Me and you. Come on now,” said Wayne.



“I’m ready any time,” Drake replied.



“Now, something about me and Drizzy songs that we do together, we are both perfectionists,” said Weezy. “So, it’s not like, you send me a joint, I’m going to throw a verse on there and…We got a standard we got to live up to, and we got a track record and a legacy we got to always protect.”



When we talk about perfection, songs like “Miss Me” and “HYFR” are clear examples.



“What’s today? Friday? I’m going to be in the studio all weekend. By midweek or maybe Monday night, you will have at least two joints,” Drake said.



Get your ears ready. Full interview is available here.

X