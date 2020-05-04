After making a post about the dangers of the current facility he was serving his federal time for weapons possession, a rep for Kodak Black has reported that the South Florida rapper was beaten by prison guards while he was handcuffed.

Black posted that he needed a knife in Kentucky’s Big Sandy Prison, but it was someone from his camp who posted about Mr. Kapri’s circumstances.

This post just came one week after Kodak posted some new prison flicks and asked his fans for some pen pals by posting his address and number on his IG page.