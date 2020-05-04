After making a post about the dangers of the current facility he was serving his federal time for weapons possession, a rep for Kodak Black has reported that the South Florida rapper was beaten by prison guards while he was handcuffed.

Black posted that he needed a knife in Kentucky’s Big Sandy Prison, but it was someone from his camp who posted about Mr. Kapri’s circumstances.

We just heard from fellow inmates at Max. Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @kodakblack treatment. He couldn't call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time. Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object, Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said "you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive". We have notified his counsel @lawronin and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI

This post just came one week after Kodak posted some new prison flicks and asked his fans for some pen pals by posting his address and number on his IG page.