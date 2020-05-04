Prior to Tekashi 69’s arrest, 50 Cent mentioned that he would take Tekashi over his biological son any day. Today, it seems as though 50 Cent may have a change of heart. The father-son relationship between 50 Cent and Tekashi69 may just officially be over. The “Candy Shop” rapper has made it clear on multiple occasions that he has washed his hands with the “FeFe” rapper, following his cooperation with authorities against former fellow Trey Blood gang members.

In an episode of BigBoy’s Quarantine Couch Interview, 50 Cent was asked if he would ever work with Tekashi 69 following his release from jail. “I wouldn’t work with him. What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up,” the rapper responded. Well, it didn’t take long for Tekashi 69 to go back to his old trolling ways, after the rainbow-haired rapper seen the interview he had a comment to make of his own. “Won’t be the first time 50 abandons his son… lemme just mind my business,” he wrote.

Shortly after, a clip surfaced the internet that captured a potential response from Marquise Jackson, the biological son of 50 Cent. The 22-year-old seemed to be jamming to “Mannequin” by Pop Smoke and Lil TJay, before pausing the song and saying, “I don’t give a f*ck what a rat say.” Even though the response was short, Marquise made it clear he wants no parts of the controversy surrounding his father and ex-brother.