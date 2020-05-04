There’s always a couple interesting takes after Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance airs on ESPN on Sunday nights.

During last night’s episode, the NBA legend revealed that he wanted to sign with Adidas over Nike. This might be common knowledge for some sneaker heads, but this is news to others.

Jordan’s partnership with Nike for the past 35 years is the most lucrative deal with any basketball player in history. The Jordan Brand is a billion dollar brand and will be around longer than MJ himself.

In the docu-series, Michael Jordan revealed that he was adamant about signing with Adidas but his mother convinced him to meet with Nike. Ultimately, making it one of the best decisions he ever made.

Also it’s hard to forsee if the Air Jordan brand would even exist with an Adidas deal, because the Air technology is a Nike signature.

